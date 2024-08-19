The Chairman of the Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, Isaac Omodewu, is dead.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Isaac died in the United States of America, on Monday, after close to a year of receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

The Otu-Itesiwaju-born politician was a commissioner at different ministries, during the administration of late former governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

Olawale Sadare, the APC Publicity Secretary in Oyo State, confirmed the development to the public, in a statement issued on Monday.

“Our chairman is dead.”

The State Deputy Youth Leader of the party, Akin Akinwale, also confirmed the death of the late APC’s chieftain, in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday.

He said: “We lost the Oyo APC State Chairman, Barr. Isaac Ajiboye Omodewu. He died in the early hours of today. He was aged 61.

“A former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters. He was also Commissioner for Lands and Housing under the late Senator Abiola Ajimobi government.”