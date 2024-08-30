Three students of Faudiya School, in Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State have been killed after an attack, launched by gunmen suspected to be bandit on Friday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the school belong to the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN).

Advertisement

It was gathered that the gunmen, rode into the school premises on motorbikes with wielding AK-47 rifles.

A source told Daily Trust that the terrorists attacked while the students were sleeping, marched them outside and shot them.

He said: “The incident occurred at around 3:44 am, when the gunmen invaded Faudiya School a well known Shiite school in Geidam.”

“They (gunmen) attacked the school when these youth were asleep and brought them outside and shot them dead.

“There is tension and concern in the town after this incident. People are terrified over this unfortunate incident.”

READ MORE: Security Operatives Nab Suspect With Stolen Farm Equipment In Yobe

Another source said: “We don’t know who they (gunmen) are but, all we knew is that they killed three students in the school. One person who tried to escape during the incident was injured and he has been hospitalized.”

The Yobe State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed the development to newsmen.

He said: “Yes, there was an attack on Faudiya Islamic School in Geidam the headquarters of Geidam local government area. The school belongs to the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (Shi’ite).

“When Police received the distress call and rushed to the school, they discovered a total number of 3 students have been killed, while 1 was injured and is currently receiving medical treatment at Geidam Specialists Hospital.”