Panic As Gunmen Kill Monarch’s Son In Lagos

Panic has erupted in Ajiran community, located at the Agungi area of Lekki, Lagos state, following the gruesome murder of a man, identified as Demola, the first son of the Ojomu of Ajiran land, Tijani Akinloye.

According to a source who refused to disclose his identity, told PUNCH that the tragic incident occurred on Monday near Chevron Drive, close to Ebano Supermarket, according.

The source also revealed that Demola was shot and butchered by unidentified gunmen, sparking fear and anxiety among community members.

Confirming the horrible incident in a statement released to the public by the management of the community’s estate, appealed to the residents to avoid the Chevron, Agungi, and Ajiran areas.

The statement reads: “This is to notify all residents that Ajiran (Agungi) king’s son was assassinated today along Chevron Drive (close to Ebano Supermarket) this morning.

“We therefore plead to our esteemed residents to avoid Chevron area, Agungi and Ajiran for now for their safety.”

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, said that he was not aware of the development.

He said: “I am not aware, I will contact you once I’m privy to the information.”