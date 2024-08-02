Panic In Delta As Suspected Thugs Attack Peaceful Protesters

There was panic at Enerhen Junction, Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, as thugs disrupted peaceful protest against #EndBadGovernance on Friday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the yet to be identified group of miscreants were said to be armed with sticks, daggers, cutlasses and stones.

Addressing newsmen in Asaba, Delta State capital, one of the protesters, Edafe said that the hoodlums disrupted the peaceful protest.

She said: “Women were chanting solidarity songs and calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu government to provide food for citizens and restore hope when the attackers struck.

“We had to run away because we didn’t want to be injured. Delta State belongs to all of us.

READ MORE: EndBadGovt: Yobe Govt Imposes Curfew In Three LGAs As Hoodlums Set Seven Buses On Fire

“Why are the hoodlums coming after us? Why is it that they are not protesting? But no problem, the election will come again.

“We know those behind these people asking us not to protest. But the police at Enerhen Junction intervened, they rescued us.”

Recall that President Tinubu, including some security agencies have issued warnings to the protesters, against possible riots and hijackers.

Despite these warnings, some demonstrators, insisted that their voices must be heaed untill the president attend to their demands.