Paris 2024: NWF Apologises To Nigerians Over Poor Olympic Outing

The Nigeria Wrestling Federation, has apologised to Nigerians over the poor outing of its wrestlers during the just concluded Paris Olympics in France.

The President of NWF, Daniel Igali, tendered his apology on Monday, in a reception organised by the Federation in Abuja.

Igali acknowledged the country’s high hopes while heading into the Olympics because of what it has been able to produce on the global stage over the years.

He said: “We also apologise to Nigerians for not reaching the climax that we set for ourselves.

“In the past, there was no Federation in Nigeria’s history that has won six world championships. It is only the Wrestling Federation.

Recall that six wrestlers comprising one male and five females, represented Nigeria at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.”

The wrestlers are Ogunsanya Christianah (53kg), Kolawole Esther (62kg), Adekuoroye Odunayo (57kg), Reuben Hannah (76kg), Oborududu Blessing (68kg) and US-BASED Mutuwa Ashton (125kg).

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the event also had the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, in attendance.

Adeniyi, who is also a board member of the federation, emphasised the importance of solidarity in both triumphs and challenges.

He said: “We stay together when we are happy and stay together when we are not happy. The reception offers us an opportunity to appreciate our athletes and officials for their efforts.

“It’s not the end of the world because we know they have done it before and, with the right support, they will do it again.”