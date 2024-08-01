Paris 2024: Super Falcons End Disappointing Olympics Campaign After Japan Loss

The Nigeria Super Falcons have crashed out from the ongoing Paris Olympics campaign, after failing to beat Japan in their last Group C game.

It was 3-1 in the Asian side’s favour, ending the Super Falcons’ Olympics dreams.

Recall that the Randy Waldrum’s side lost their first two games Brazil and Spain, but went into Wednesday’s match hoping for a win to reignite their slim chance of making the quarter-finals of the women’s football event of the Olympics.

The hope was ended by Japan who scored twice in ten minutes, starting from the 22nd minute, to silence Coach Randy Waldrum’s girls.

Hamano Maika scored first before Tanako Maina’s sweetly-taken free-kick beat Chiamaka Nnadozie in the 32nd minute.

Japan’s second goal, led the Nigerian girls to push harder for a goal. They got that when Jennifer Echegini struck just in the 42nd minute to give the Super Falcons a glimmer of hope.

But that dream of a dramatic comeback was truncated after Kitagawa Hakaru scored deep into added time to restore Japan’s two-goal lead.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Nigeria last participated in the women’s football event of the Olympics 16 years ago.

Nigeria were bottom of the group with zero points having lost all three matches, concerning five times and scoring once.