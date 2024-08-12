Paris 2024: Tinubu Congratulates Rena Wakama For Winning Olympics Best Women’s Basketball Coach Award

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated D’Tigress’ coach, Rena Wakama, on her recognition as the best coach of women’s basketball at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

President Tinubu’s message is coming, following Wakama’s historical performance in France, leading the Nigeria’s basketball team to its first quarter-final (the first African team to do so both male/female).

The 32-year old basketball manager defeated world ranked number three, Australia, followed by Canada during the campaign.

Her exploits at the Olympics earned her the best women’s coach prize, an honour Tinubu said is deserving.

Tinubu in a statement released by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Monday, stated that the recognition of D’Tigress’ coach, by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), further accents her well-established leadership qualities and dedication to excellence.

The President also commended the team, the coach, and all those who played a part in the unprecedented feat at the Olympics, enjoining them not to relent or become crestfallen, but remain resilient and determined for greatness.

The statement reads: “President Tinubu states that the recognition of Ms. Wakama, 32, by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), further accents her well-established leadership qualities and dedication to excellence’

“The President commends the team, the coach, and all those who played a part in the unprecedented feat at the Olympics, enjoining them not to relent or become crestfallen but to remain resilient and determined for greatness.

“President Tinubu affirms that winning trophies and medals is the ultimate goal in competitive sports, but nothing trumps the place of good sportsmanship, discipline, and sacrifice shown by all those who held the Nigerian flag at the Olympic Games.

“The President thanks the Nigerian contingent and wishes them success in their respective endeavors.”