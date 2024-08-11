Paris Olympics: D’Tigress Coach, Rena Wakama Named Best Female Basketball Manager

Nigeria’s D’Tigress head coach, Rena Wakama, has been named as the best female manager in Paris 2024 Olympics’ basketball.

The 32-year old guided Nigeria to a historical quarter-finals spot in Paris which is the first time an African team (both men and women) reach that level of the competition.

Despite losing 74-88 to Team USA, Rena Wakama’s leadership and coaching system caught the eyes of FIBA officials who voted him as Paris 2024 best female coach.

This is a major achievement for Wakama who is doing great things with D’Tigress.

he showed character and calmness when it was needed throughout Nigeria’s journey and announced herself to the world.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that world number, Team USA, who eliminated Nigeria women’s basketball, defeated host nation, France to win gold in the campaign.

In a post shared via its website on Sunday, FIBA praised Wakama for putting up the “most impactful performance by an African team in history” at the Olympic basketball competitions.

The post reads: “Nigeria made everyone sit up and take notice by beating Australia on opening day and that was the first time they had won a Group phase game.

“A few days later and Nigeria stunned Canada to become the first African team to take two wins at the Games, once again their tenacious defense providing the platform for success.

“Even more impressive, this secured them a ticket to the knockout phase and they became the first African team in history, men or women, to play in the Olympic Quarter-Finals.”