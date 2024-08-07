Paris Olympics: D’Tigress Move Four Spots Up In Power Rankings After Historic Campaign

The Nigeria’s D ’Tigress have gone up four places from 12th to 8th, in the newly updated FIBA Global Power Rankings.

The development is coming, following a remarkable performance at the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the the Nigerian female basketball team made history at the Paris 2024, qualifying for the last 8 of the basketball campaign.

After defeating world number three, Australia and Canada in the group stage of the women’s event, D ’Tigress became the first African nation to reach the quarter-finals in Olympic basketball in either the men’s or women’s category.

The United States, whom Nigeria will face in their next game on Thursday, remains number one in the world. They are followed by Belgium in second place, while France has dropped to third.

Australia maintains its position in fourth place, while Germany is the biggest climber, jumping from 10th to 5th. Spain and Serbia each moved up one place to sixth and seventh, respectively.