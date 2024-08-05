Paris Olympics: D’Tigress To Challenge World’s No. One, USA For Semi Final’s Slot

Nigeria’s D’Tigress will face reigning United States of America’s women champions in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Paris Olympics women’s basketball competition.

The clash which is slated on Wednesday, 9:30 pm is coming, following the 79-70 victory over Canada on Sunday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Coach Rena Wakama’s are the first African nation ever to reach the last eight of an Olympic basketball tournament, men and women included.

The game will be the second time both USA and Nigerian women basketball team will face each other at the Olympic Games.

At the Tokyo 2020 Games, D’Tigress suffered a narrow nine-point defeat to the Americans in their opening group game. They were also beaten in the 2024 Olympics qualifiers.

Host nations France, the bronze medallists three years ago at the Tokyo Games, play Germany while Spain takes on Belgium.

The first match of the day on Wednesday puts Serbia against Australia.

The knockout stages of the men’s and women’s basketball tournament will be played in Paris after group play took place near the northern city of Lille.