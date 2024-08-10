Paris Olympics: Spain Beat Hosts, France To Claim Gold In Men Football

European giants, Spain, have claimed the gold medal in men’s football, at the ongoing Paris Olympics with a thrilling 5-3 victory over host nation France.

Despite trailing 3-1 in first half, France managed to level the match with a late penalty from Jean-Philippe Mateta, pushing the game into extra time.

However, Thierry Henry’s side could not see the job through as Spain substitute Sergio Camello kept calm in the most tense of situations to score twice in the extra period.

Both goals sparked jubilant celebrations among the Spanish, who mobbed Rayo Vallecano forward Camello as they won Olympic gold for the first time since 1992.

READ MORE: Paris 2024: Super Falcons End Disappointing Olympics Campaign After Japan Loss

The thrilling triumph continued Spain’s success, little over a month after they won the men’s European Championship, beating England in the final.

They also won the men’s under-19 European title last month, while the women’s team lifted the World Cup last year.

In contrast, the mood of the hosts was one of deflation as Henry consoled his players.

With France unable to clinch victory, Great Britain remained fourth in the Paris 2024 medal table.

Both nations, along with Japan, have won 14 gold medals but Team GB have 57 overall which is one more than France.