Paris Olympics: Tobi Amusan Qualifies For Women’s 100m Semifinals

Team Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan, has progressed to the semifinals of the women’s 100m hurdles of the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympic campaign, in a time of 12.49 seconds.

Amusan who is the current world record holder, was quicker than USA’s Alaysha Johnson in 2nd with 12. 61s and Janeek Brown in 12.84s in Heat 1.

The time means that the Nigeria’s track queen finished as the second over-all fastest qualifier behind defending Olympic champion, Puerto Rico Jasmine Camacho-Quinn.

In March, she won her third consecutive African Games title in Ghana, plus anchoring the women’s 4x100m to gold in Accra as well as the African Championships in Cameroon, three months later.

Responding to questions from newsmen, after the race, Amusan said: “The first time I came as an Olympian, I was like 18/19, the second time I think i was a little bit experienced and I didn’t get on the podium, this time I think, it’s my season.”

The semi-finals will be held on Friday, August 9, while the final is slated for the penultimate day of the athletics event, Saturday, August 10.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Nigeria has not secure any medal in this campaign.