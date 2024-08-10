Mallory Swanson scored the winning goal as the United States narrowly beat Brazil 1-0 in Saturday’s Olympic women’s football final to claim the gold medal for a record-extending fifth time.

Brazil fought hard at the Parc des Princes, but the USA struck just before the hour mark when Swanson on her 100th cap ran through to finish past goalkeeper Lorena.

It is the first time the USA have taken the Olympic title in 12 years, their gold in Paris adding to those won in 1996, 2004, 2008 and 2012.

The USA have now beaten Brazil in three of those Olympic finals, with the South Americans again having to settle for silver here just as they did in Athens in 2004 and Beijing four years later.

This was also the second clash between the nations in a final this year, after the USA won 1-0 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup in March.

They subsequently welcomed Emma Hayes as coach and she oversaw wins against Japan and Germany in the knockout rounds to get to the Olympic final.