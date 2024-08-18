Party’s Enemies Plotting Ganduje’s Removal Won’t Succeed – APC

The Deputy National Organising Secretary of the ruling All Progressive Party, Nze Chidi Duru, has described the speculation suggesting the removal of the National chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje as ridiculous.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that some reports on social media and online publications, with many quoting undisclosed persons in the APC and Presidency as their sources, claiming that President Bola Tinubu may be considering an ambassadorial position for Ganduje to leave the country over his lingering corruption trial.

Reacting to the development on Sunday, Duru, during an interview with PUNCH, said that a removal of party leadership could cause instability and upset the apple cart.

He said: “It will be one change of guard too many. There must be stability, even in the administration of party hierarchy. That is a wishful thinking.

“I don’t know if that is how a party should be run. You cannot run the party on instability or unstable structure. It won’t augur well for any party.

“The chairmanship of the party had been zoned to the North-West. That decision was taken at the level of the NEC with all the components and organs of the party in attendance.

“If anybody feels otherwise, as I always maintain because we are a law-abiding institution, he is free to go to court.”

