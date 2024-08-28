Passengers Injured As Two BRT Buses Collide In Lagos

Several passengers have been left injured following a late-night collision involving two Bus Rapid Transit buses at the Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos on Tuesday night.

It was gathered that the accident occurred, when the bus tried to avoid crushing a commercial motorcycle on the BRT corridor.

This was contained in a statement released to the public on Wednesday, by Nosa Okunbor, spokesperson of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority.

Advertisement

Nosa added that no lives were lost in the accident.

He said: “Upon arrival of the agency’s response team at the incident scene, the LRT discovered a road traffic accident involving two BRT buses, registration numbers unknown, at the aforementioned location.

READ MORE: 10 Passengers Injured As Fully Loaded BRT Bus Tumbles In Lagos (Video)

“Further investigations at the scene revealed that the BRT bus headed inward Iyana Ipaja in attempts to avoid crushing a commercial motorcyclist with passengers plying the BRT corridor illegally, collided with an oncoming BRT bus.

“No lives were lost as a result of the incident. However, passengers of both buses reportedly suffered various degrees of injuries and were all taken to the nearest hospital before the arrival of the agency’s response team.”

Also reacting to the incident in a post shared via its X handle, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, disclosed that the accident occurred within the BRT lane on the Lagos Abeokuta Expressway, around Danco Filling Station.

It stated that wounded persons were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The statement reads: “A head-on collision involving two BRT buses has occurred within the BRT lane on Lagos Abeokuta Express Way, around Danco Filling Station.

“Wounded persons have been rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatments.”