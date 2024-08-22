Pastor Jerry Eze Celebrates 42nd Birthday With Tribute To God’s Mercy

Jerry Eze, the founder and lead pastor of Streams of Joy International Church, marks a significant milestone today, August 22, as he turns 42.

In a sincere post on his Instagram page, Pastor Eze poured out his heart to God, overflowing with gratitude.

He took a moment to ponder God’s unwavering faithfulness and loving-kindness.

With a heart full of appreciation, he humbly acknowledged the divine mercy that has shaped his life.

He further surrendered all his accomplishments to his maker expressing his love and devotion to God.

He wrote,

“ANOTHER BIRTHDAY! Lord, thank you for helping me !

Lord, thank you for showing me Mercy !!

If there be any Trophy, I lay it all at your feet. I LOVE YOU LORD !!!”

