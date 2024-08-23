Pastor Jerry Eze Donates 18 Houses, N100m To Widows, Youth

Renowned clergyman Jerry Eze marked his 42nd birthday on Thursday with a remarkable display of generosity, leaving a lasting impact on the lives of numerous individuals.

In a selfless act of kindness, he built 18 houses for widows across Nigeria, providing them with secure and comfortable living spaces.

The 18 houses are located in the following cities: Calabar, Abeokuta, Warri (2 houses), Minna (2 houses), Maiduguri (2 houses), Aba (2 houses), Umuahia (2 houses), Owerri (2 houses), Uyo (2 houses), Akure, Ado Ekiti.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Pastor Eze empowered young people by awarding N100million in business grants, enabling them to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams and ambitions.

READ MORE: Pastor Jerry Eze Celebrates 42nd Birthday With Tribute To God’s Mercy

Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, Pastor Eze shared the good news with his followers in a video.

Captioning the post, he wrote,

“18 houses for widows across Nigeria

100m Business GRANTS to over hundred young persons !!!

TO GOD BE THE GLORY!!!”.

SEE POST: