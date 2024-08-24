PDP Crisis: Atiku Would’ve Collapsed If He Had Emerged President – Bode George

The Peoples Democratic Party’s Chieftain, Bode George has expressed concern over the current issues facing the party.

George opined that Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate in the last 2023 general election would have complicated the current current issues facing Nigeria if he had won the poll.

In an interview on Arise TV’s Morning Show on Friday, the PDP’s chieftain highlighted the significant problems facing the major opposition party.

Advertisement

He added that if those issues are not addressed, they could have serious implications for the party’s future.

George said: “What am I looking for? Let us stand by the truth because it is only the truth that would liberate you. When we had that election, we divided the party (PDP) into two.

“If Atiku had won, I would have stayed in my house because I know for real (that) in future he would collapse. This country would never accept.

READ MORE: PDP Doesn’t Have Presidential Material To Defeat Tinubu In 2027 – Party’s Ex-National Legal Adviser

“If he had won that election you think this country would have been stable? Because somebody from the north had just finished eight years and our own norm is that after the eight years, the presidential candidate must come to the south. Those who are running around for appointments (we wish them) best of luck.

“By the time Ayu left, he should have left long before the election. There was an agreement. It was the emergence of Atiku from the north as a presidential candidate that completely disorganised the norm of the party.

“The moment we interfered with it, manipulating the whole process to satisfy Atiku, that’s where the problem started. For us to pretend as if there was not a problem, we are just wasting time.

Speaking forward, George quarried the selection of the leadership of the party, adding that justice must be served befor PDP can progress.

“Just setting up a committee, where will it lead you? The chairman of that committee is from one group, and the secretary of the committee is from the same group, so am I just to go there and sit and look like some undecided animal? No.”