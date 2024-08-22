PDP Crisis: We Won’t Rest Until Damagun Returns To Former Position As Deputy Chairman – Ologbondiyan

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Kola Ologbondiyan, has said that there will be no reconciliation until the acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, return to his position as deputy national chairman.

The PDP chieftain added that resolution can only work for the opposition party if there is equity.

Ologbondiyan, in an interview with Daily Trust on Thursday, said that the right thing to do is for the acting Chairman to revert to his position and allow the North Central to produce the National Chairman and also appear before the Olagunsoye Oyinlola committee towards reconciling members of the party.

Ologbondiyan said: “The reconciliation committee headed by former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola must be courageous enough to tell Damagum that his position is that of Deputy National Chairman North and that nobody is saying that he must be removed from that position.

“But there can only be reconciliation and for reconciliation to endure there must be justice and that justice is to allow the North Central to produce a successor to Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

“Reconciliation is a welcome development but it must start from the office of the National Chairman, that is where it should begin from because you cannot say you want to reconcile and come out with a swat for your perceived enemy. At a time you are talking of reconciliation. It means that himself needs to be reconciled.”

Addressing rift between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesome Wike, in Rivers State, Ologbondiyan accused Damagun of taking sides.

He said: “At the inauguration, he hinted about his perceived enemies, so he needs to be reconciled. But mind you he is supposed to be the leader of the party, who is not supposed to take sides on any issue, but unfortunately, he said nobody can intimidate him it means he has perceived enemies.

“If the party that he is the acting Chairman has consistently said that those who left the party have vacated their seats and the Chairman and secretary wrote to the court to take a side between two members of the party. It means he has taken side.“