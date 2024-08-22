PDP Doesn’t Have Presidential Material To Defeat Tinubu In 2027 – Party’s Ex-National Legal Adviser

A former National Legal Adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party, John Mark, has claimed that the party has no presidential material, who is capable enough to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027 election.

The PDP’s chieftain stated that the major opposition party doesn’t have the ability to win national elections if any were to be conducted.

Mark, during an interview with Arise TV Morning Show on Thursday, argued that the current leadership of the party lacked what it takes to discipline members.

Advertisement

He said that the party has been left in the hands of individuals who manipulate it to their interests.

Mark said: “Personally, I don’t see PDP winning the national election if the election is held today, partly because one, well, it’s not yet time for election, but hypothetically there is no candidate.

“There is no viable leader or the party that can stand the election against the current president.

READ MORE: I Won’t Run From You Vampires – Wike To PDP Leaders Amid Party’s Crisis

“There is nobody that has shown that kind of leadership that is required of a presidential material. Yes, you can talk about His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, but how much can he do? The party owns all of the members of the party.

“The members cannot grow bigger than the party, and that is an issue that has been ignored. Individuals are becoming thin gods, supervising or superintending over the party.

“It is strange. It is something that ought not to be mentioned about the PDP, that individuals have become bigger than the political party. It is not correct.

“It is undemocratic, and it is an insult to the sensibilities of all those who are following the party. If you ask me, I’ll tell you we are not ready for any election as of today.”