PDP Faction Accuses National Chair, Secretary Of Undermining Party Interests

A faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the acting National Chairman, Umar Iliya Damagum, and National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, of plotting to undermine the Party’s interests in Rivers State.

According to the faction, Damagum and Anyanwu are working against the party’s legal team, in a court case involving the defection of 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The faction led by Ikenga Ugochinyere alleged in a Saturday statement that Damagum and Anyanwu have filed an appeal against an interim court order restraining the APC members from taking any action, despite the National Legal Adviser’s decision to withdraw the appeal.

This action, they claim, is a blatant disregard for the party’s constitution and a betrayal of the trust placed in them as leaders.

The opposition spokesman went further to state that the National Chairman and Secretary are opposing the National Legal Adviser’s move to ensure that the pro-Nyesom Wike sacked APC lawmakers who decamped from PDP are neutralized and stopped from doing any harm to PDP interest.

He said the PDP Chairman and Secretary are working in favour of the pro-Wike APC sacked lawmakers to help them regain lost legitimacy to aid them make another attempt towards their impossible dream of removal of their own PDP Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The case, marked PHC/2177/CS/2024, centres on a dispute over the defection of 27 PDP members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to the APC on December 11, 2023.

Ugochinyere explained that the Rivers State High Court had previously issued an ex-parte order on July 8, 2024, restraining key state officials from interacting with the defected lawmakers.

However, he alleged that Wike, in what he described as an “anti-party” manoeuvre, retained Dr. J.Y. Musa, SAN, to file an unauthorized appeal against this order, despite opposition from the PDP’s National Legal Adviser, Mr. Ajibade.

He said, “The National Legal Adviser, constitutionally empowered to protect the interests of the PDP, had already moved to withdraw the appeal on July 24, 2024, recognizing its potential harm to the party,” Ugochinyere stated.

“However, in a shocking turn of events, on August 15, 2024, Damagum and Anyanwu sent a letter to the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt, dissociating themselves from the withdrawal, effectively undermining the Legal Adviser’s authority.”

The Opposition Coalition lawmakers argue that this action by the party’s leadership is part of a broader scheme to destabilize the PDP in Rivers State and pave the way for the APC’s political ambitions.

Ugochinyere warned of dire consequences if this “plot” is allowed to succeed, including the erosion of internal democracy within the PDP, potential fragmentation of the party, loss of public trust, and significant legal and financial repercussions.

He called for immediate action, including reaffirming the authority of the National Legal Adviser, taking legal steps to restrain the National Chairman and Secretary from further interference, and convening a disciplinary committee to investigate their actions.

“The PDP must stand united in the face of this betrayal,” Ugochinyere said.