PDP Suspends Samuel Ortom, Three Others For Snatching Election Materials In LGAs

The Benue State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended former State Governor, Samuel Ortom over alleged involvement anti-party activities.

The former Benue Governor was suspended alongside three others; Isaacs Mffo, Azua Ashongo and Bemgba Iortyom.

Secretary of the Party, Joseph Nyam, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Ortom, an ally of Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, was accused of leading and abetting the snatching of election materials during the recent Ward Congresses.

The statement reads, ”During the Ward Congresses held on the 27th July, 2024 at the 276 Ward headquarters, you lead and abated the snatching of election materials at your various local governments resulting in the non-conduct of the congresses at Buruku, Gboko, Ushongo, Guma, Tarka, Rwande, Ohimini local government area.

”These acts constitute anti-party activities. Consequent upon the above you are suspended for one month in the first instance and recommended to the State Disciplinary Committee for further adjudication.”