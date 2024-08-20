PDP Won’t Survive If Wike Is Still A Member – Edwin Clark

The leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, Edwin Clark, has said that Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory, will need to exit the Peoples Democratic Party for the party to survive.

In an open letter to Umar Damagum, acting chair of the PDP, on Tuesday, Clark stated that he would not allow Wike destroy the country’s main opposition party.

The PANDEF leader alleged that the former governor of Rivers State is ready to use his relationship with President Bola Tinubu to exert his influence on the oil rich state.

The elderly stateman, who read the letter during a press briefing at his Asokoro residence on Tuesday in Abuja, noted that he could not stand by and allow the minister to continue to frustrate Siminalayi Fubara, his successor.

He said: “After conceding that former Rivers State governor, Peter Odili and his wife made him what he is today and will forever remain grateful to them, he is now abusing them. I won’t allow him to destroy Rivers State.

“Wike must leave PDP for the party to survive.

“Mr. Acting National Chairman, as a matter of fact, it is not just the national legal adviser of the PDP that is shocked about your actions, all well-meaning, reasonable, patriotic, faithful and honest party members, including many Nigerians, are equally shocked.

“The obvious anti-party activities of you and the national secretary, both of whom are obviously tools in the hands of Barr. Nyesom Wike, used with all intention to bring down the government of Siminalayi Fubara, the executive governor of Rivers State, as confessed by Barr.

“As a matter of fact, his actions and attitude have become unconstitutional. His desire to control Rivers state using ‘his structure’ is against Section 1 (2) of the 1999 Constitution.”

“As acting national chairman of your party, you took your party’s NWC to court on the defection of the 27 members of the Rivers state house of assembly, that because they did leave the PDP properly, they are still members of the party, even after the 27 members had publicly declared that they have defected, and had already been received by the APC.

“Your position Mr. Acting national chairman is antithetical to the position of Section 109. You took your party’ s NEC to court, an organ you preside over.

“From all indications, you are conniving with detractors of PDP to ruin the party, for the APC.”