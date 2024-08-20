Phil Foden Bags PFA Best Award, Palmer Young Player

Manchester City’s player, Phil Foden, has won the Professional Footballers’ Association men’s player of the year award, while Chelsea winger Cole Palmer was named young player of the year.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Foden, was instrumental in City winning a fourth consecutive Premier League title, scoring 19 times and providing eight assists.

He also won the 2023-24 Premier League player of the season award and was named the Football Writers' Association (FWA) footballer of the year. Foden beat his City team-mates Erling Haaland, who won the award last year, and Rodri, as well as Chelsea's Palmer, Arsenal's Martin Odegaard and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins who were on the shortlist.