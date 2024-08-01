As panic continue to grow in Nigeria over planned nationwide protest, which is set to commence today, 1st of August, 2024, the United States of America’s Embassy has warned workers to stay home.

The decision of the embassy is coming, following possible mayhem that might come out of angry Nigerians during rally against hardship facing the country.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that protesters and security agencies have been in loggerhead over the nationwide movement.

Despite all warnings made by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, over possible security threats, the agitators have insisted that their rally must hold.

Reacting to the development in a statement issued to the public on Wednesday, U.S. Embassy Abuja and U.S. Consulate General Lagos, asked essential staff to operate only on Thursday August 1, 2024, and on Friday August 2, 2024.

Non-essential staff were advised to remain at home to avoid any disruptions that may result from the protests.

The statement reads: “Media reports indicate that protesters are expected to begin gathering at Eagles Square in Abuja mid to late morning. In Lagos, protests may start as early as 8:00 a.m. or 9:00 a.m. and primary locations have been identified as Alausa Park, Freedom Park, and Peace Park.

“Additional possible protest sites in Lagos include Nahco Bus Stop (Airport Road), Marwa Bus Stop (Lekki-Epe Expressway), and Ikeja “Under the Bridge” (Intersection of Obafemi Awolowo and Allen Avenue).

“However, protests may occur at other times and locations in Abuja and Lagos, as well as in other cities and population centers in Nigeria over the coming days. Based on past occurrences, protests may involve roadblocks, checkpoints, traffic congestion, and physical confrontations.

“There is a risk of terror attacks in Nigeria and terrorist groups may take advantage of opportunities created during the potential nation-wide protests to conduct attacks.

“Actions to take: Avoid the areas of the protest; Avoid crowds; Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests; Monitor local media for updates; Be aware of your surroundings; Keep a low profile;Verify flight schedules with your airline, if you have travel plans; Review your personal security plans and keep your cell phone charged in case of emergency; and Carry proper identification.”