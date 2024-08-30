Plateau APC Members Appeal To Tinubu For Ministerial Appointment



Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State have urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to appoint a Minister from the State.

This request comes after a vacancy of more than eight months, following former Governor Simon Lalong’s resignation to pursue a Senate seat.

The Plateau APC Like-Minds group made the appeal in a press release issued by its leader, Hassan Isa Maimadara on Thursday.

Advertisement

The group emphasised that appointing a minister from Plateau State is crucial to achieving the President’s “Renewed Hope” vision for Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Tinubu’s Administration Can’t Change Nigeria’s Economic Fortune, Cabinet Members Lack Capacity — Suswam

“We recall with pride the pivotal role Plateau State played in your electoral success, delivering 307,195 votes — more than the 25% requirement and outperforming many other states.

“However, the absence of a minister from Plateau State has left us without representation in the Federal Executive Council, despite our significant contribution,” the statement read.

The members in the 17 Local Government Areas of the State also reminded the President of Section 147 of the Constitution, which mandates that each State must be represented in the Federal Executive Council.

The group which noted that the APC has two Senators, five House of Representatives members, and 22 members in the House of Assembly from Plateau, expressed disappointment that six Assembly members are yet to be sworn in.