Plateau: NSCDC Arrests Five For Fertiliser Diversion, Recovers Two Trucks

The Plateau State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has detained five individuals in connection with the alleged diversion of two trucks carrying 70 metric tonnes of indorama fertiliser.

ASC Ruth Rimvyok, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed this to reporters on Monday in Jos.

According to Rimvyok, suspects were arrested in the Mararaban Jama’a region of Jos South Local Government area (LGA) in response to an intelligence report.

She said that the allocation papers showed that fertilisers intended for Oyo and Lagos States were instead being sent to Bauchi State.

”Acting swiftly on intelligence reports from our headquarters and office of the National Security Adviser, our personnel apprehended these five suspects on Aug. 21 and 23, respectively.

”The suspects were arrested alongside two trucks loaded with 35 metric tonnes each of government Indorama fertiliser meant for Lagos and Oyo States but being diverted to Bauchi State,” she said.

Rimvyok stated that investigations were still ongoing to determine who was responsible for the product diversion.

One of the suspects, Abubakar Mohammed, denied diverting the supplies, stating that they were asked to transport the fertiliser to Bauchi State.