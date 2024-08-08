Plateau Police Crack Down On Curfew Violators, Arrest 51 Suspects

No fewer than 51 individuals on Wednesday were arrested by the Plateau State Police for defying government orders and attempting to destroy private property.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo, made the announcement in Jos, the state capital.

He said, “The Plateau State Police Command wishes to commend the good people of Plateau State, especially the youths for complying with the curfew imposed by the State Government and the level of cooperation given to the Police and other security agencies in the execution of this order.

“However, the Commissioner of Police, Olugbemiga Emmanuel Adesina, expresses disappointment at the way and manner certain youths flagrantly disregarded government directives by coming out of their residents to attack armed Policemen at Yan Taya market and other parts of Jos North LGA of the State.

“The Command wishes to reiterate that the decision of the State Government to impose the curfew is in the best interest of all Plateau residents hence, we will ensure that this directive is fully complied with”, he maintained.

“Consequently, the Plateau State Commissioner of Police alongside heads of other security agencies have carried out an on-the-spot assessment/surveillance patrol of the nooks and crannies of the State capital, to ascertain the level of compliance.

“In that outing, a total number of 26 suspects were arrested for noncompliance with the curfew and attempting to burgle people’s shops to loot their wares.

“Additionally, on 7th August 2024, 25 suspects were arrested by the STF operatives for similar crimes and handed over to the Plateau State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation”, he explained.

He confirmed that the individuals had been investigated and charged to court.

Meanwhile, the CP warned youths to avoid waving foreign flags in any part of the state, emphasising that Nigeria is a sovereign nation and that anyone caught engaging in such treasonable behaviour will be apprehended and prosecuted accordingly.

“The Plateau State Police Command is committed to ensuring the safety of lives and properties and will not condone any form of looting/vandalization or any act capable of truncating the fragile peace on the Plateau.

“We call on all Plateau residents to report any suspicious activity around them”.