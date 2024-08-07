Please Have Faith In My Govt, We’ll Get Out Of This Crisis Soon – Tinubu To #EndBadGovernance’s Protesters (Video)

President Bola Tinubu has appealed to Nigerians to remain patient with his administration saying that the country is about to enter a new era of prosperity, on the seventh day of nationwide #EndBadGovernance protests.

Tinubu led this out in an official video released by the State House on Wednesday.

The former governor of Lagos State, acknowledged the hardship Nigerians are going through as a result of fuel subsidy removal.

He admitted that there is a gap between the implementation of his policies and the time it takes for citizens to experience the positive outcomes.

The President Nigerians that the measures taken by his government will ultimately lead the country out of its current economic crisis and into a brighter future.

He said: “Fellow Nigerians, this period may be hard on us and there’s no doubt that it is tough on us but I urge you all to look beyond the present temporary pains and aim at the larger picture.

“All our good and helpful plans are in the works. More importantly, I know that they will work. Sadly, there was an avoidable lag between subsidy removal and these plans coming fully on line.

“I plead with you, please, have faith in our ability to deliver and in our concern for your well-being.

“We will get out of this turbulence and due to the measures we have taken, Nigeria will be better equipped and able to take advantage of the future that awaits her.

“For example, we shall fulfill our promise to make education more affordable to all and provide loans to higher education students who may need them.

“No Nigerian students will have to abandon higher education system because of lack of money.

“Our commitment is to promote the greatest good for the greatest number of our people.

“On principle, we shall never falter, I assure you, my fellow countrymen and women, that we are exiting the darkness to enter a new and glorious dawn. Now, I must get back to work in order to make this vision come true.”