Poco Lee Flaunts Newly Acquired Mercedes-AMG G63

Poco Lee, a well-known Nigerian dancer, has received compliments from fans and celebrities after he acquired a Mercedes-AMG G63 worth millions of naira.

The popular dancer and singer announced the good news on his official Instagram page on Saturday, accompanied by photographs and videos of his latest acquisition.

He seemed to have driven his new vehicle to a friend’s wedding ceremony.

Captioning his post, Poco Lee wrote:

“Let’s make it official 🔑 😅😂 Thank you lord 🙏🏻❤️🚗 🔌 @m_jautos Delivered 💯 Happy married life My brother @officialbiesloaded ❤️🎉🎉🎉”

Many took to his comments section to congratulate him,

crazeclown wrote: “Hard worker 👏👏”

ms_dsf wrote: “BIG POCO 🎉❤️”

cubana_whitelion wrote: “Happy work fucking pays!!! ❤️❤️❤️”

thecuteabiola said: “Congratulations 🍾🎈🎉 🎊”

iamstevenator wrote: “Gwawa gang 🔥🔥🔥 congratulations bro ..ps you look fly in suit🙌🙌🙌”

whitemanofficial wrote: “Congratulations 🍾🎈🎉🎊 ORIGINAL 😍 Italian must obey ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

wanna___77 said: “Omo iyami!! Up up is the trajectory! E sure you 🥂 👏❤️”

