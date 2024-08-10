Poland Demands Release Of Seven Nationals Nabbed In Kano For Taking #EndBadGovernance Protest Pictures



Polish diplomats, on Friday, appealed for the release of seven citizens who were detained in Nigeria.

Six Polish students and a lecturer from Warsaw University, who were taking part in a program to study the Hausa language, were detained earlier in Kano State.

Recall that the Department of State Services said they were arrested for carrying Russian flags during the #EndBadGovernance protest.

Polish Foreign Minister, Jakub Wisniewski however appealed to Nigeria to allow the Faculty of Oriental Studies students and lecturer to return home to their families.

“During the meeting, I conveyed that I was convinced that the students’ behavior could have resulted from their ignorance of local customs, culture and laws. I appealed for the possibility of their return to Poland, to their homes, where their families are waiting for them,” Wisniewski said.

Wisniewski said he did not believe the students had been carrying Russian flags.

However, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister, Andrzej Szejna told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) that the Poles “were not carrying any flags, but were taking photos, it seems.

“Polish consular services are seeking their release; they are in contact with both the Nigerian authorities and the students’ families.”

In a separate statement, Poland’s Foreign Ministry said that it was “establishing the exact circumstances of the incident with the local authorities in order to support our citizens”.

It is also in contact with the families of those who have been detained.

The University of Warsaw issued its own statement saying “It has been determined that their going out at night outside their accommodation was considered by the local police to be a violation of local law.”