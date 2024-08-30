Police Again Summon NLC’s Ajaero, General Secretary



The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Joe Ajaero, has again been summoned by the Nigeria Police Force.

Also invited is the General Secretary of the Congress, Emmanuel Ugboaja.

They are to appear at the Force Headquarters on September 5, 2024.

The development is coming barely 24 hours after Ajaero presented himself to the police over alleged criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion and cybercrime.

In the letter dated August 28, the Force Intelligence Department (FID) of the NPF says that Ugboaja’s invitation to Abuja was because of its investigation into “alleged criminal intimidation, conducts likely to cause breach of public peace and malicious damage to properties.”



Following Ajaero’s previous visit to the Police , he described the invitation as a mere distraction away from the struggles of Nigerian workers demanding better conditions from the government.

“Comrade, what is important is the circumstances that took me there. For whatever reason, we are out to continue the struggle. We are talking about the minimum wage, which has not been implemented,” Ajaero had said.