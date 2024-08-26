Police Arrest 97 Shi’ite Members Over Killings Of Officers In Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has said that 97 members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria, also known as Shiites, has been detained following a clash in Abuja on Sunday.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that the collision resulted in the death of two policemen and three sustaining serious injuries.

It was also learnt that that three patrol vehicles were set ablaze by the Shiites during the clash.

Reacting to the incident on Monday, the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement released via his Facebook page, said that credible intelligence reports helped the police operatives to apprehend the detained suspects.

Muyiwa added that the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun’s directive on the matter would be carried out to the latter.

The statement partly reads: “The Nigeria Police Force has condemned, vehemently, an unprovoked attack by members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), commonly known as the Shi’ite group, on police personnel in Abuja on August 25, 2024.

“The attackers, who were armed with machetes, improvised explosive devices, and knives, embarked on several violent attacks which left two police officers dead instantly and three unconscious, currently receiving treatment in hospital. “Additionally, three police patrol vehicles were set ablaze during the attack.