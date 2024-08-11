Police Arrest Ikeja Tricycle Riders’ Boss For Allegedly Assaulting Officer

The chairman of the Ikeja Tricycle Riders Association, Oladimeji Ahmed, 48, has been arrested over alleged physical confrontation with a police officer.

Benjamin Hundeyin, a spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, confirmed this in a post on X on Saturday.

Retweeting the video of the altercation, Hundeyin wrote,

“Oladimeji Ahmed, aged 48, Ikeja Chairman of Tricycle Riders Association, has been arrested for serious assault on a police officer.

“Ahmed assaulted an Inspector of Police who attempted to impound a motorcycle and arrest the rider for flagrantly obstructing traffic in Ikeja at about 1800hrs on Friday, August 9, 2024.”

Hundeyin further stated that an investigation into the situation is ongoing.