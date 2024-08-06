Police Arrest Suspect In Adamawa For Kidnapping, Murdering Cousin

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested a youth for allegedly kidnapping and murdering his younger cousin.

According to a police statement released on Monday evening, 22-year-old Muhammed Mustapha of Madina, Mubi North Local Government Area, was apprehended on July 27, 2024, for the alleged abduction and murder of his eight-year-old cousin, Muhammed Auwal.

The incident took place on July 25, 2024, in Mubi North LGA’s Madina Ward, according to the statement.

“The suspect kidnapped and held the victim in a hidden location and demanded a ransom of N2.8 million,” the statement explained.

It went on to say that the culprit inebriated the young boy and then strangled him to death.

“The suspect was arrested on July 27, 2024, by detectives of the Command attached to the State Intelligence Department (SID) following a report by Harris Muhammed, the victim’s father, who doubles as an uncle to the suspect,” the police stated.

The suspect allegedly readily admitted to perpetrating the crime and blamed it on the intoxicated substance he consumed.