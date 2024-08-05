Police Arrest Suspect Over With Armed Robbery In Bauchi

Detectives from the Giade Divisional Police Headquarters have taken into custody a 20-year-old man named Usama Mohammed from Jalo village in Giade, according to operatives of the Bauchi State Police Command.

SP Ahmed Wakili, the Command’s spokesman, confirmed the arrest in a statement released to journalists on Sunday.

Wakili added that the arrest occurred in response to a distress call from a victim on August 2, 2024, who reported a home invasion by four armed robbers with knives and cutlasses around 9:40 p.m.

The burglars stole an Itel A70 phone valued at ₦75,000 and a Huawei phone worth ₦30,000, he said.

“Upon receiving the call, a team of detectives, led by the DPO of Giade Division, rushed to the scene and arrested Usama Mohammed, while the other members of his gang remained at large.

“Efforts are ongoing to locate the remaining suspects and bring them to justice,” he added.

Ahmed Wakili went on to say that the Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Mohammed, has ordered that the case be sent to the State Criminal Investigative Department (SCID) for a discreet inquiry.