Police Arrest Suspect, Recover Stolen Vehicle With Altered Registration Number

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command has recovered a Toyota Corolla with REG NO: ABC 258 LD, which was allegedly stolen at gunpoint in the nation’s capital.

The vehicle, taken on May 2nd near the Kuje-airport road, was located and recovered by police on Saturday, August 17.

SP Josephine Adeh, FCT Police Public Relations Officer, revealed the discovery in a statement released on Sunday.

She added that Micheal Uke, the suspected armed robber, was apprehended after the vehicle was tracked down to an Ifego Guest Inn in Abuja’s Jabi region.

The PPRO stated that “the suspect had replaced the registration number on the vehicle with another, reading REG NO: AGD 146 JP. During the search, one (1) POS machine, one (1) knife, glass dissolving chemicals, one (1) military jungle hat, and the original REG NO. of the vehicle were discovered in his possession”.

