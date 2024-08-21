Police Arrest Three Suspected Kidnappers Terrorizing Ikorodu Residents

The Lagos State Police Command has nabbed three suspected kidnappers who were terrorising residents of the state’s Ikorodu district.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the command’s Public Relations Officer, said this in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday.

He stated that the suspects allegedly attempted to kidnap a car dealer on Ebute-Igbogbo Road in Ikorodu on Tuesday before being apprehended.

“Three suspects, whose ages ranged from 23 to 33, (names withheld), have been in our custody since Tuesday shortly after the incident.

“Efforts are on to arrest two other suspects who escaped during the raid,” he said.

According to the spokesperson, an inquiry into the incident has begun.