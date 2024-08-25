Police Confirm Arrest Of Whistleblower PIDOM For Leaking Secret Documents, Undermining Govt Integrity, Others

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has confirmed the arrest of Isaac Bristol Tamunobiefiri, popularly known by his X name PIDOM.

Tamunobiefiri runs an anonymous whistleblower account on X.com with the username: @99% OPPRESSED, PIDOMNIGERIA.

Advertisement

In a statement, Muyiwa Adejobi, Force spokesperson, said the whistleblower was arrested on August 5 in his hotel room in Rivers.

He said the Rivers State resident was arrested for “committing serious offences that undermine the integrity of government operations”.

“There are several allegations levelled against the suspect, including unlawful possession, leakages of classified documents, cyber-related offences, and others.

READ ALSO: Man Arrested For Selling Land With Forged Documents In Osun

“We will do due diligence in carrying out a thorough investigation into the cases,” the statement read.

PIDOM had supported the recent nationwide #EndBadGovernance protest against economic hardship.

Also, the handler, on August 15 threatened to reveal how the proverbial “national cake” is shared.

“I know a lot of you are worried, waiting for the series and documents I promised to publish on How them share the cake’. Waiting for another independent source I engaged to equally verify same documents before action. I shall only feed you with facts that are incontrovertible.

“Nigeria is finished. I have with me a confidential document on how dem dey share d cake. Still verifying the authenticity. …..Loading,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, in PIDOM’s bail document, the police demanded the production of two sureties.

One of these sureties must be a Level 16 civil servant with a landed property worth N500 million in Abuja — an almost impossible demand, considering how civil servants are paid in Nigeria.