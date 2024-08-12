Police Counter Niger Govt, Say Hoodlums Not Responsible For Fire Outbreak In Redeemed Church 

The Niger state Police command has debunked a viral report, claiming that hoodlums, suspected to be religion extremists were responsible for the fire outbreak at the Zonal Headquarters of Redeemed Christian Church of God in Kontagora.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that the RCCG building was set ablaze by some individuals, who had issued warning to the church 10 years ago not to complete the structure.

Reacting to the incident on Sunday, the Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago, in a statement made available by his Special Adviser on Print Media, Aisha Wakaso, in Minna, the state capital, described the incident as mindless and cowardly.

The governor said that the burning and looting of the church was not only an attack on the Christian community but a direct affront to the peace and unity cherished in the state.

He said: “We totally condemn this act and tell our Christian brothers and sisters, as well as other Niger inhabitants that the government prioritises their safety, security, and freedom of religion.

“Our state utilises its diversity and the peaceful coexistence of all religious and ethnic groups. We will not condone this act of violence.”

Meanwhile, the Spokesperson of the Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, in a contrary report, said that the church was not burnt down by hoodlums.

SP Wasiu, in a statement released to the public on Monday, disagreed with Governor Bago’s claim, adding that the cause of the inferno is yet to be ascertained.

He said: “On 10/8/2024 at about 09.00am, information was received that on the same date at about 04.00am, there was a fire incident at Redeemed Church, along COE road Kontagora.

“The fire burnt and destroyed valuable property of the church, value yet to be ascertained. The police patrol team led by the DPO, A Division, Kontagora visited the scene.

“The inferno was put out in collaboration with the fire service, but a large damage has been done by the fire.

“However, the cause of the inferno is yet to be ascertained. Investigation into the unfortunate incident is ongoing, no life was lost”.