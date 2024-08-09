Police Denies Raid On NLC Secretariat, Says Security Operatives Only Target Suspected Criminal

The Nigeria Police Force has denied a viral report, claiming that its officers invaded the secretariat of the Nigeria Labour Congress, in Abuja (NLC).

Recall that the NLC had earlier raised alarm over some armed security men, who raided its building, on Thursday.

The union, however, described the security agents’s action as unlawful act.

Reacting to the development in a statement made by the Force spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi, on Friday, the NPF disclosed that a suspected criminal was traced to a shop in the Centre Business District of Abuja which coincidentally was the NLC building.

Adejobi added that the raid had nothing to do with the NLC, its Secretariat, staff, or leadership.

He said: “Detectives, armed with the appropriate legal authority, conducted an operation at the location, which turned out to be the NLC building.

“This well-coordinated, lawful operation was solely aimed at apprehending the prime suspect, a foreign national implicated in numerous criminal activities across Nigeria and other African countries.

“The NLC Secretariat was not the focus of the operation, which was targeted at a rented shop within the building used by the suspect as a front for his criminal activities in Nigeria.

“The Nigeria Police Force seeks the cooperation and support of the NLC leadership as we continue this investigation, which is vital to safeguarding our nation.

“The high-profile nature of the suspect poses a significant security threat to Nigeria and other African nations, making this investigation crucial for the safety of all involved, including the NLC.”