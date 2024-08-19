Police Foil Bandits Kidnapping Attempt On Magama-Katsina Road, Rescue Seven Victims

A kidnapping attempt on Magama-Katsina Road was thwarted on Saturday, according to the Katsina State Police Command.

Terrorists armed with AK-47 rifles blocked the road late Saturday, attacking a J5 vehicle, kidnapping seven occupants, and setting it on fire.

ASP Abubakar Sadiq, the command’s Public Relations Officer, issued a statement on Sunday.

According to him, “On August 17, 2024, at about 2315hrs, bandits in their numbers, armed with dangerous weapons such as AK-47 rifles, blocked the Kukar Babangida bridge situated along Magama-Katsina Road, where they attacked a J5 motor vehicle, kidnapped seven occupants, and set the vehicle ablaze.

“Promptly, upon receipt of the report, the DPO Jibia Divisional Headquarters mobilised a team of police operatives in collaboration with members of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps and vigilantes and responded to the scene. Proficiently, the team tracked down the suspected kidnappers while trying to escape with their victims and gallantly engaged them in a fierce gun duel. The team successfully foiled the kidnapping attempt and rescued all the victims.

“However, one of the victims sustained a gunshot injury to the shoulder as a result of the bandits’ attack and was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he is receiving and responding to treatment. Efforts are being intensified to ensure the arrest of the perpetrators of the dastardly act as the investigation proceeds.

“The Commissioner of Police Katsina State Command, CP Aliyu Abubakar Musa, psc+, while reiterating the command’s commitment towards the protection of lives and property, commended the officers’ exceptional display of gallantry and urged the good people of the state to continue to support the command, as well as other security agencies in the state, with timely information for swift and decisive action against all forms of crime and criminality in the state.”

