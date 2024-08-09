Police Foil Car Theft Attempt, Arrest Two Benin Nationals In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two Benin Republic citizens in connection with an alleged car theft.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the command spokesperson, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday.

According to Hundeyin, the suspects, Kosoko Rafiu and Nunayo Sunayo, were apprehended on Tuesday as they attempted to flee with the vehicle near Mile 2/Badagry expressway.

He claimed that after taking the vehicle, the suspects drove at high speeds to avoid a police roadblock before being apprehended in the Abule Ado area of the state.

According to the police image maker, the suspects took the automobile at a gathering in the state’s Anthony Village neighbourhood.

Hundeyin claimed that the accused specialised in stealing vehicles from Nigerian functions and fleeing with them to their own country.

“They decided to steal this car while the protest was ongoing in the state.

“They thought of escaping with it with ease, thinking the police were only paying attention to protesters and not other crimes.

“Luck, however, ran out on them after they stole the vehicle at about 12.00 a.m.

“Some police operatives at the Trade Fair Complex, on special duty during the ongoing protests, received intelligence that one red Toyota Corona vehicle was coming towards their direction.

“The operatives patrolled and monitored the event before suddenly seeing the car at high speed in a suspicious manner.

“The DPO immediately alerted his team for stop and search of vehicles. Immediately, the suspects got to the police checkpoint, and they sped off again.

“The suspects were immediately given a hot chase, and eventually the vehicle was flagged down in the Abule Ado area.

“Both suspects were promptly arrested with the stolen vehicle,” he said.

Hundeyin stated that during the inquiry, the suspects admitted that they came from the Republic of Benin to steal vehicles in Nigeria.

He stated that the Toyota Corona with registration number JJJ 741 EJ and several charms were confiscated from the accused.

NAN