Police Foil Cult Gathering In Ogun, Arrest Two Suspects

The Ogun State Police Command have apprehended two suspects in Sango-Ota, Ado-Odo-Ota Local Government, for alleged cult-related activities.

The suspects, Abiodun Salami and Destiny Adeola, were apprehended by the Ogun State Anti-Robbery Squad following a tip-off from residents of Ijoko.

The state Command’s Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, confirmed this in a statement on Monday, claiming that the two people were caught on August 8, 2024.

Odutola stated that the suspects, together with other members of the Eiye Confraternity, had assembled at a location in Ijoko.

He said “When they spotted the squad, they scattered in different directions. Salami and Adeola were apprehended.

“During questioning, Adeola revealed that he was initiated into the Eye Confraternity in 2022 at Atan-Ota.”

Odutola added that the police had increased their attempts to apprehend the other members who fled.

He reported that objects obtained at the scene included a toy silver pistol, locally manufactured amulets, and suspected Indian hemp.