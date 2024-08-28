Police Intercept Vehicle Supplying 15 Unsewn Military Camouflages To Bandits In Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has intercepted 15 unsewn military camouflages and arrested two suspected auto thieves in Kaduna.

ASP Mansir Hassan, the State Police Public Relations Officer, made the announcement on Tuesday in Kaduna.

He said: “On August 25, around 1:20 pm, during a routine patrol and stop-and-search operation on the Birnin Gwari-Kaduna Highway, police operatives stopped a vehicle and found a black leather bag containing 15 pieces of unsewn military camouflage materials.”

Advertisement

He claimed that the suspect acknowledged that he was to deliver the materials to someone in Udawa Village, who would then provide them to bandits operating in the Chukuba area of Niger’s Shiroro LGA.

Hassan further revealed that on Tuesday, at approximately 1200 hrs, the Makarfi police patrol squad came across a group of armed bandits who blocked the road with logs of wood and stones.

READ MORE: Three Arrested For Cattle Rustling In Jigawa

“Upon arrival at the scene, a shootout ensued between the police and the armed robbers. The superior firepower of the police patrol team forced the robbers to flee into the surrounding bushes.

“During the exchange, one of the robbers was neutralised and his locally made pistol and one cartridge were recovered,” he said.

Hassan stated that police officers are still scanning the nearby bushes in an ongoing effort to apprehend the remaining criminals.

The spokesperson further stated that one Mr AbdulAziz AbdulMumin reported to the police that his blue-black Toyota had been taken.

He stated that after the report, the vehicle was discovered in the Hayin Dan Mani area of the state’s Igabi LGA.

As a result, Abdul Mukhtar, a suspect, and his accomplice, Mamman Ahmad, a resident of Zoo Road in Kano, were arrested.

He claimed that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to using a master key to steal cars.

He noted that further investigations were underway to ascertain the full scope of the suspects’ activity and to identify any potential collaborators.