Police, Military Didn’t Fire Live Ammunition During Protests’ Management – Egbetokun

Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), says security agencies involved in the management of the #EndBadGovernance protest did not use excessive force on demonstrators.

According to him, there were attacks on security agents deployed to manage the protests.

Egbetokun who disclosed this during a Tuesday meeting of security agencies heads in Abuja also said the military and police did not use live ammunition during the protests.

He said: “The police and the military and indeed no other security agency involved in the management of this protest has deployed excessive use of force. Instead, what we had were attacks on security agents during the protest. From our record, there were no shooting incidents by the police.

“The police or military did not use any live ammunition in the management of these protests. Instead, we have had cases where our officers were injured and are in critical condition as we speak.

“I will dismiss that as fake news and very wrong allegations. We didn’t use excessive force at all. We didn’t even deploy the whole of our strength in this protest even when it turned violent. We have water cannons we did not deploy, we have rubber bullets, we didn’t use. All that we have used is teargas and nothing more.“

Egbetokun also disclosed that the police were not overstretched by the protests, adding that during the protests, several other criminals were nabbed.