Police Nab Producer Of Russian Flags For #EndBadGovernance’s Protesters In Kano

The Nigeria Police Force has apprehended a man simply identified as Ahmed, the tailor for producing and sharing of Russian flags to hungry protesters in Kano state.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that some demonstrators were spotted waving Japanese and the European country’s flag, over the weekend.

It was gathered that the flag’s holders were seen calling for Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin to intervene into economic crisis in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, in a statement made available to the public on Monday, by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed that Tailor was arrested with seven Russian flags in his possession.

He added that the arrested Kano man is a key suspect in the promotion of treasonous activities, such as calls for anarchy in Kano and across Nigeria.

Adejobi said: “Ahmed Tailor arrested in Kano today with seven more flags. He is one of the sponsors of treasonable felony, flying Russian flags and calling for anarchy in Kano, Nigeria at large.”

READ MORE: #EndBadGovernance Protesters Call For Help As Russian, Japanese Flags Spotted In Jos (Pictures)

The nationwide protest have led to crisis in some states like Kano, Jigawa, Kaduna, Delta, Bayelsa state, including Federal Capital Territory.

Recall that the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, had warned the protesters from embarking on the exercise.

Egbetokun noted that the demonstration might lead to riot, adding it is politically motivated.

The #EndBadGovernance agitation, which commenced on the 1st of August, 2024, is said to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government over its attitude toward hardship facing the country.