Police Nab Six Over Kidnap, Murder Of Ex-EKSU Deputy VC, In Hunt For His Security Guard Who Was Mastermind

The Ekiti State Command of the Nigeria Police has identified a major suspect and detained six others in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Professor Femi Olaofe, a former deputy vice-chancellor of Ekiti State University (EKSU).

Olaofe, a 79-year-old Chemistry professor, was kidnapped in his home on July 9, 2024, and was discovered dead and buried in a shallow grave near the airport’s building site on Wednesday, three weeks later.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Sunday Abutu, disclosed that the septuagenarian’s kidnapping was masterminded by a security guard employed by the late professor named Abdul Opotu.

He added that the command’s operatives had detained no fewer than six people involved through discreet investigations, and that others who were still at large will be apprehended soon.

The PPRO stated that one of the suspects was apprehended in a hotel in Akure, the capital of Ondo state, where he admitted to committing the crime and gave information that enabled the arrest of other suspects.

According to him, “Two of the suspects led the Police operatives to their hideouts for the possible rescue of the victim but it was discovered that the gang in custody of the victim had already relocated with the victim to another unknown location.

“Further investigation on 30/07/2024 led to the discovery of a shallow grave in a bush located at Off Afao Road, behind the new Airport site, Ado-Ekiti, where a human being was suspectedly killed and buried.

“Consequently, the Order of Exhumation and Coroner Forms were obtained from the Magistrate Court, Ado-Ekiti, while the Ministry of Environment was contacted. On 31/07/2024, the Police led the Ministry of Environment and some Medical Practitioners to the scene where the corpse was exhumed and later Identified as the earlier kidnapped Professor Femi OlaOfe.

“The Corpse has been Deposited At Ekiti State Teaching Hospital Morgue, Ado-Ekiti, for autopsy.

“Effort is ongoing for the possible arrest of the fleeing members of the gangs including the Security guard of the Kidnapped and Murdered Professor who masterminded the crime. Meanwhile, six suspects have been arrested so far and are in custody undergoing investigation.”