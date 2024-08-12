Police PPRO Condemns Woman For Destroying Husband’s Passport In Viral Video

SP Josephine Adeh, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Public Relations Officer, has urged women to keep their emotions under control when dealing with marital matters.

The PPRO issued the advice in a post on her official X handle on Sunday, in response to a viral video of an unidentified woman tearing up her husband’s international passport.

It should be noted that the video of the incident which is currently making the rounds, was shared by a Nigerian, Chude Nnamdi on his X handle on Sunday.

“This lady destroyed her husband’s international passport on their arrival. Omo,” Chude Nnamdi @Chude_ wrote on X.

Josephine condemned the woman’s actions, adding that regardless of the husband’s wrongdoing, the destruction of the passport should not have been an option.

She wrote, “I strongly condemn the woman who tore her husband’s passport in a video that has since gone viral.

“Regardless of what he may have done, destroying his passport won’t change his actions or make him reconsider. As women, we should learn to control our emotions”.

Watch video below…