Police Summon NLC President For Alleged Treason, Terrorism Financing, Others



The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), on Monday, invited for interrogation, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC), Joe Ajaero, over alleged criminal conspiracy.

Ajaero was also summoned by the NPF over terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion and cybercrime.

The letter of invitation signed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Intelligence Response Team (IRT), directed the NLC President to report at the IRT office on Tuesday, August 20, warning that if he fails to honour the invitation, he would be arrested.

Signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Adamu Mu’azu, on behalf of the Deputy Commissioner, the letter dated August 19, read in part; “This office is investigating a case of Criminal Conspiracy, Terrorism Financing, Treasonable Felony, Subversion and Cybercrime in which you were mentioned.

“You are therefore invited to interview the undersigned on Tuesday 20th August, 2024 by 10:00 am prompt, at IRT Complex, Old Abattoir by Guzape Junction, Abuja, through the Team Leader with telephone no 08035179870 in connection with the above investigation.

“Be informed that in the event of failing to honour this letter, this office will have no alternative than to activate a warrant of arrest against you please.”



Recall that the Police invaded the Labour House, ransacked the complex in Abuja and later claimed that its personnel went there in search of a foreigner involved in subversive activities.

Reacting to the letter, Omoyele Sowore, former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), in a post on X, said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government was fast turning to a fascist regime.

Sowore further called for action against the government saying: “We must all together stop him now. The Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu regime is going completely fascist.”